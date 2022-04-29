'He's different from Haaland' - Nagelsmann hopes Lewandowski remains at Bayern beyond 2022

AFP

The £50 million-rated Polish striker is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers of his generation and one of the most deadliest no.9's of all time.

Lewandowski has continued to be linked away from the Allianz Arena, with reports in the media confirming Barcelona's interest in acquiring the striker's services.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann, has now spoken out on his opinion on Lewandowski's future:

"It's always good for the club to have planning security. I'd like us to reach an agreement with Lewy. I want the contract to be extended." the 34-year-old German said.

AFP

Naglesmann also spoke about Borussia Dortmund star striker - Erling Haaland, who was once linked with a move to the Allianz Arena and has been touted as the potential successor to Lewandowski.

Haaland, who is also one of the brightest young talents in the world, has been prolific since his move to Dortmund from Salzburg in 2020.

AFP

Haaland is currently on 18 goals for the season in the Bundesliga, while Lewandowski is on 33 goals.

Speaking on the 21-year-old Norwegian striker in comparison with his star striker, Nagelsmann said:

"That's my point of view. Haaland? You can't compare Lewy and Haaland, they're different types of players".

Imago

Erling Haaland is currently rumoured to be close to completing a move to Premier league giants - Manchester City in the summer.

While the Bundesliga champions look to agree a new deal, to keep their star striker - Lewandowski at the club beyond 2022.