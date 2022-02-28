Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Javier Hernandez scored the winning goal for Los Angeles Galaxy against MLS champions New York City on Sunday

Javier Hernandez scored the winning goal for Los Angeles Galaxy against MLS champions New York City on Sunday Creator: Steph Chambers
Javier Hernandez scored the winning goal for Los Angeles Galaxy against MLS champions New York City on Sunday Creator: Steph Chambers

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a 90th-minute winner as the Los Angeles Galaxy defeated the reigning MLS champions New York City in their season-opener on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Mexico international Hernandez collected a pass from Raheem Edwards and lost his marker before rifling a right foot shot into the roof of the net to seal a hard-fought game at the club's Dignity Health Sports Park home.

The victory hands the Galaxy a morale-boosting early three points as the MLS giants launch their quest to return to the playoffs after missing out in 2020 and 2021.

"The effort of the team was incredible," the former Manchester United and West Ham forward said.

"It's an unbelievable three points. But I don't want all the praise. It was a victory for LA Galaxy not for Chicharito," he added after the win in front of more than 25,000 fans.

Galaxy will also draw encouragement from the performance of new signing Douglas Costa.

The Brazilian former Bayern Munich and Juventus winger looked threatening throughout, drawing early saves from New York goalkeeper Sean Johnson in the opening six minutes.

The 31-year-old Brazil international also came close to setting up a goal for Kevin Cabral on 34 minutes, only for the Frenchman's effort to be saved again by Johnson.

In other games on Sunday, another Brazilian, Alexandre Pato, scored his first Major League Soccer goal as Orlando City beat CF Montreal 2-0.

The former AC Milan and Villarreal striker, who played just four times last season due to injuries, opened the scoring in the 49th minute.

Benji Michel added Orlando's second on 59 minutes to wrap up the points for the Florida team.

Elsewhere, 2018 MLS champions Atlanta United scored a 3-1 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Brazilian Luiz Araujo, English-born US international Dom Dwyer and American 17-year-old Caleb Wiley scored the goals for Atlanta with Daniel Salloi scoring a consolation strike for Kansas City.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Lazio team players wear a 'Stop the war' T-shirts referring to Russia's invasion of the Ukraine as they arrive to warm-up prior to the Italian Serie A football match between Lazio and Napoli at the Olympic stadium, in Rome Creator: Vincenzo PINTO

    Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

  • Javier Hernandez scored the winning goal for Los Angeles Galaxy against MLS champions New York City on Sunday Creator: Steph Chambers

    Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

  • Action continues in the NPFL

    NPFL Review: Heartland, MFM record morale boosting wins

Recommended articles

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

Anthony Joshua and Israel Adesanya fly the NIGERIAN flag in Lawrence Okolie's victory

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Russia facing World Cup exile after 'unacceptable' FIFA plan

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

Hernandez late strike hands Galaxy win over New York

NPFL Review: Heartland, MFM record morale boosting wins

NPFL Review: Heartland, MFM record morale boosting wins

Dembele sparkles as Barca thrash Athletic, Sevilla defeat Betis

Dembele sparkles as Barca thrash Athletic, Sevilla defeat Betis

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto frustrated at home by lucky Gil Vicente

Zaidu Sanusi's Porto frustrated at home by lucky Gil Vicente

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli