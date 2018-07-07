Here is why Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid

news

Cristiano Ronaldo was convinced the time is due for him to move away from Santiago Bernabeau after his release clause was reportedly slashed down to 100m euros.

Ronaldo feels he is being disrespected by Real Madrid, after the club made it clear they wanted to cut him loose back in January when he was struggling to find form.

"If I'm worth 100 million euros it's that they don't love me," he said in January, laughing off the suggestions but secretly feeling that the club had put the wrong value on him, seeing it as a devaluation and an insult.

Ronaldo at 33 has been pushing for an improved contract, but all attempts have proved futile and he is also unhappy over the Spanish tax system.

It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed in principle to join Juventus next summer because he feels he would earn the sort of respect that has eluded him lately at the Bernabeau.

It would be recalled that Ronaldo received a standing ovation in Turin when he bagged a hat-trick against Juventus in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League.