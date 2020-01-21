Nigerian footballer Henry Onyekuru has welcomed a baby girl with his wife Esty in Toronto Canada.

Onyekuru announced the birth of his daughter with a series of snaps on his Instagram Stories.

“My princess is here,” he wrote in one snap; “I love you,” he wrote in another snap along with a photo of the baby’s feet.

Henry Onyekuru's wife gave birth in Canada (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru) Instagram

The Monaco forward who is on loan at Galatasaray also shared a couple of photos of his wife with her baby bump.

The new bundle of joy is Onyekuru and Esty’s second child. The couple also has a two-year-old son.

Henry Onyekuru' and wife also have a two-year-old son (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru) Instagram

Onyekuru was not with his wife during the delivery as he just returned to training after just joining Galatasaray on loan from Monaco.

Esty has been in Canada for several months preparing for the birth of her daughter.

Onyekuru and Esty have been together for several years but only got wedded in July 2019.