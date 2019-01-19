Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru scored a hat-trick for Galatasaray in a 6-0 demolishion over Ankaragucu in a Turkey Super Lig game played on Saturday, January 19.

Onyekuru has been in good form for Galatasaray even before the break.

Gumus Sinan scored the opener for Galatasaray as early as the first minute before Onyekuru doubled the lead in the 20th minute converting a ball through to him by Badou Ndiaye.

Sinan scored again as Galatasaray took a three goal lead to the halftime break.

Upon resumption of the second half, Onyekuru scored his second through an assist by Fernando in the 59th minute.

Onyekuru scored his third to complete his hat-trick in the 63rd minute as Ndaiye wrapped up the result with the last goal of the game in the 86th minute.

The result takes Galatasaray to second on the table behind Istanbul Basakheir.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a video of his goal.

He is expected to return to action when Galatasaray take on Goztepe in their next league fixture scheduled for Saturday, January 26.