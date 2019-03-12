Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru fired a brace for Galatasaray in their 5-0 win against Antalyaspor in a Turkey Super Lig encounter played on Monday, March 11.

Onyekuru who moved to Galatasaray on loan from Everton has returned to good goalscoring form after a drought in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old was given a starting berth by Fatih Terim for their game at the Turk Telekom Stadium in Istanbul.

After a first-half lead by Sofiane Feghouli, Onyekuru scored the second goal in the 65th minute when he converted a ball through to him by Younes Belhanda.

Badou Ndiaye scored the third for Galatasaray and Onyekuru scored the fourth in the 78th minute from a pass by Feghouli.

Mbaye Diagne sealed the result for Galatasaray in the 90th minute as Galatasaray recorded a huge win in front of their home supporters.

The result means Galatasaray moved to second in the Turkey Super Lig now right points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.

Onyekuru took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his brace, he said, "To God be the Glory! Another performance from the team. Feeling at home here and so happy to contribute with a brace tonight On to the next one."

Speaking to the Galatasaray website Onyekuru whose last scored a hattrick against Ankaragucu stated that his team needs to continue with their winning streak if they are to win the league.

He said “If I score a goal, I'm not throwing it away, I'm throwing with the help of my teammates. It is impossible for me to fight myself or to score goals, so I thank them.

"Today we gave our team a hundred percent, a game we had to win. We are happy to win, we want to continue by winning.

“Of course, away matches are more difficult than home matches. But we shouldn't think so. Today's game logic, we want to reflect this game to the next match by giving us a hundred percent. We have an away game ahead of us, we need to continue by winning.”

Onyekuru who has 11 goals in the league this season will hope to continue his goalscoring form when his Galatasaray team takes on Shehu Abdullahi’s Bursaspor on Sunday, March 17.