It seems Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru will be third time lucky in Galatasaray as he scored two goals in his first game back at the club.

Onyekuru who joined Galatasaray for his third stint at the club scored two second-half goals to help the Lions to a 2-1 win away at Gaziantep.

The 23-year-old started the game from the bench before he was introduced at half time.

It was Henry Onyekuru's first game back at Galatasaray (Twitter/Galatasaray) Twitter

In the 51st minute, he scored after a fine turn and a smart finish past the goalkeeper. Although the assistant referee raised his flag for an offside, the VAR ruled out his decision.

Onyekuru’s second goal came in the 78th minute after another smart movement in the box that required him to score with just one touch.

“The moment I scored I felt that I was returning home. The fans have supported me a lot. I feel very happy to be back home with a goal, as I can make them happy again,” Onyekuru said.

The Nigerian is on loan from his parent club Monaco.