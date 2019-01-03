﻿Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru﻿ has been linked with a move to Spanish LaLiga giants Valencia and German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan by Premier League giants Everton to Turkey Super Lig side Galatasaray for a year development.

The Nigeria international has however excelled in his time in Turkey featuring as they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League group stage and has scored six goals in 15 appearances.

A report Football Live, both Valencia and Dortmund are looking to bolster their attacking options in the winter transfer window.

According to the report Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi is set to leave his loan deal at Valencia and return to his parent club Premier League giants Chelsea.

The report states that Galatasaray willing to consider letting go of Onyekuru in negotiating for a striker.

While Borussia Dortmund are willing to bring Onyekuru to Signal Iduna Park after the departure of one of their bright talents American forward Christian Pulisic to Chelsea.

The Nigerian international is expected to return to action when Galatasaray take on Ankaragucu in their next Turkey Super Lig game scheduled for Sunday, January 20.