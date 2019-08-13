Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru has joined Monaco on a five-year deal from Premier League side Everton.

Onyekuru spent two seasons as an Everton player although he could not make a single appearance for the Toffees due to work permit issues.

The 22-year-old was sent out on loan twice, first to Anderlecht and then Galatasaray where he won the league and cup double last season.

Now his time at Everton has come to an end with the transfer to Monaco for an undisclosed fee, although it has been reported that the deal is around £12m.

Twitter

Monaco announced the signing of Onyekuru with a video of him putting on their away kit.

“AS Monaco are delighted to announce the signing of Henry Onyekuru 🇳🇬 from Everton. Our new attacking midfielder joins us on a 5-year deal,” the club announced on Twitter.

“I want to thank @everton for the opportunity and making it possible for me to experience the best year of my career at @galatasaray,” Onyekuru said on Twitter.

"My time in Turkey was nothing short of amazing! The supporters, the club and my teammates made me feel at home from Day 1! We made history Thank U.”

Loan moves

Twitter

ALSO READ: Onyekuru wins AFCON 2019 bronze with Super Eagles

The forward becomes the sixth Nigerian to play for Monaco after Victor Ikpeba, Sani Keita, Lukman Haruna, Rabiu Afolabi and Elderson Echiejile.

Onyekuru joined Everton in 2017 after his breakout season in Belgium with Eupen where he scored 24 goals in all competition.

The forward however never got to play for Everton due to work permit issues and was sent out on loan back to Belgium to play for Anderlecht.

His loan stint at Anderlecht didn’t go as planned as a knee ligament injury in December 2017 ruled him out of season.

After recovering, he joined Turkish side Galasatary where he impressed, scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances to help his team to a league and cup double.

Onyekuru was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt where he played only one game.