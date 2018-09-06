Pulse.ng logo
Henry Onyekuru happy back with Super Eagles for Seychelles

Henry Onyekuru Galatasaray forward happy to be back with Super Eagles

Henry Onyekuru is delighted to be back with the national team fold after missing the world cup due to injury.

  • Published:
play Henry Onyekuru is in Seychelles for the important AFCON qualifier (Instagram/Henry Onyekuru)

Galatasaray forward Henry Onyekuru that he is happy to be back with the Super Eagles team.

Onyekuru is included in Gernot Rohr’s 24-man team for the upcoming 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Seychelles on Saturday, September 8.

play Henry Onyekuru is among the 24 players for the Seychelles game (NFF)

 

The 21-year-old forward was not part of the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia due to an injury which sidelined him from action for a long period of time while at Belgian First Division side Anderlecht.

Onyekuru who is on loan at Galatasaray from Premier League outfit Everton stated through a post on his official Twitter account that he is happy to be back with the national team along with a picture of some of his teammates at the beach in preparation for the crucial qualifier.

Henry Onyekuru play Henry Onyekuru is getting the accolades at Galatasary (Galatsaray)

He said, “Great to be back with my brothers. Nice little beach workout today. Africa is Beautiful!!! GoodTimes #GreatPeople.”

 

Onyekuru has only managed to feature three times for the Super Eagles and with Chelsea star Victor Moses retired from the national team, he is touted among the possible replacements on the pitch on matchday.

play The Super Eagles are preparing for the important AFCON qualifier (Twitter/Super Eagles )

He has been among the goals since he joined the Turkey Super Lig 1 side and his impressive performances even earned him a spot in the Team of the Week.

Onyekuru was called up as the Super Eagles lost their first match of the qualification series 2-0 to South Africa and will be hopeful of making the starting line up for the Seychelles game.

