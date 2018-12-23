﻿Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru﻿ ended his goal drought by finding the back of the net two times against Sivasspor in Turkey Super Lig game played on Sunday, December 23.﻿ Henry Onyekuru﻿

Onyekuru has been struggling to find the back of the net in recent times and was again in the starting line by coach Fatih Terim.

Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

The 22-year-old forward could not however prevent Galatasaray from falling behind in the ninth minute when Robinho converted a ball through to him.

An Eren Derdiyok penalty in the 20th minute put Galatasaray level and went ahead when Sofiane Feghouli converted a ball through to him by Badou Ndiaye in the 30th minute.

However Sivasspor equalized when Robinho scored his second of the game before the half time break.

Onyekuru put Galatasaray in front at the start of the second half when he converted a ball through to him by Fernando in the 51st minute.

He then went on to score what turned out to be the winner in the 69th minute through a ball to him by Derdiyok.

The result meant that Galatasaray went into the short break level on points with the chasing pack and resume action against Ankaragucu on Sunday, January 20, 2019