Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Hearts title hopes hit by long-term injuries to Souttar, Ikpeazu

Football Hearts title hopes hit by long-term injuries to Souttar, Ikpeazu

Surprise Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts have been dealt a double injury blow with central defender John Souttar and striker Uche Ikpeazu both ruled out for at least five months.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Hearts defender John Souttar suffered a serious hip injury on international duty with Scotland play

Hearts defender John Souttar suffered a serious hip injury on international duty with Scotland

(AFP)

Surprise Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts have been dealt a double injury blow with central defender John Souttar and striker Uche Ikpeazu both ruled out for at least five months.

Hearts lead the league by two points from Edinburgh rivals Hibs with champions Celtic three points back in third and Steven Gerrard's Rangers five points adrift down in sixth after eight games.

However, the loss of Souttar and Ikpeazu is a body blow to hopes of mounting an unlikely title challenge.

Souttar tore the lining of his hip while on Scotland duty last week and could miss the next six months as a result.

Powerful striker Ikpeazu has scored four goals in 10 games since signing from Cambridge this summer, but he is also set for a spell on the sidelines after being told a recent foot injury requires surgery that could keep him out until March.

"John will be out for five or six months by the looks of things. He landed awkwardly and tore the lining of his hip, which is a blow," said Hearts manager Craig Levein.

"Uche will be out for five months as well by the looks of things. This problem we've had with his foot we've managed to finally get to the bottom of.

"It's a really obscure problem which needs an operation."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Libya Vs Nigeria Live: Ighalo scores to put Super Eagles in the lead againbullet
2 Time and where you can watch Libya Vs Nigeriabullet
3 Ighalo’s brace spares Super Eagles blushes in 3-2 win over Libyabullet

Football

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino has insisted that Amaju Melvin Pinnick remains the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) despite a Chris Giwa faction assuming leadership.
EFCC arraign 3 NFF officials for $9.5m FIFA grant
Juventus wanted "to make a leap in quality" by signing Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo.
Football Higuain not bitter despite Juve trading up with Ronaldo
Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal.
Football Vidal fined 800,000 euros for Munich nightclub fight
Grassroots bodies are disappointed about the collapse of the proposed Wembley sale
Football Collapse of Wembley sale 'a blow for grassroots game'
X
Advertisement