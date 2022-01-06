I wanted to change my name to Ronaldo - Chelsea youngster reveals his obsession with Manchester United star

Damola Ogungbe
Harvey Vale has recently broken into the Chelsea first team after impressing with the Blues' U-23 side

Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale has revealed that Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol while he was growing up. The 18-year-old midfielder Chelsea Academy graduate also stated that he pleaded with his mother to change his name to Ronaldo when he was younger.

Vale was in action for Chelsea in their 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The Chelsea youngster came on for Cesar Azpilicueta in the 90th minute as the Blues closed out the game against Antonio Conte's side.

Vale told the club's official website that the former Real Madrid forward was his idol in football, though he is glad that his mother did not accede to his request for a change of name.

Harvey Vale made only his second appearance for Chelsea against Tottenham on Wednesday (Action Plus/IMAGO)
"In football, [my idol] was definitely Cristiano Ronaldo. When I was younger, I begged my mum to let me change my name to Ronaldo, but looking back I’m glad she didn’t let me!" Vale said.

Vale's former performance coach Tom Joyce has praised the youngster's determination and consistency, tagging him as a 'natural baller' with 'great passing accuracy and an unbelievable shot.'

Harvey Vale has scored 13 goals and made 14 assists in two seasons for Chelsea's U-23 side (Action Plus IMAGO)
He’s a natural baller and makes it look easy. He’s dedicated and a really hard worker. When I teach him something new, or get him to perform a drill, he won’t stop until he’s got it right," Joyce said.

"He’s determined, and I like that in an athlete. He’s got great passing accuracy and an unbelievable shot, too."

Vale's contract expires in June 2023 but the Blues hierarchy are confident of tying down the player to fresh terms soon. They would be keen to prevent another young player from leaving their Academy following the recent departures of Marc Guehi, Lewis Bate, and Tino Livramento.

