I wanted to change my name to Ronaldo - Chelsea youngster reveals his obsession with Manchester United star

Vale was in action for Chelsea in their 2-0 EFL Cup semi-final victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night. The Chelsea youngster came on for Cesar Azpilicueta in the 90th minute as the Blues closed out the game against Antonio Conte's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol - Vale

Vale told the club's official website that the former Real Madrid forward was his idol in football, though he is glad that his mother did not accede to his request for a change of name.

"In football, [my idol] was definitely Cristiano Ronaldo. When I was younger, I begged my mum to let me change my name to Ronaldo, but looking back I’m glad she didn’t let me!" Vale said.

Harvey Vale is bound for the top - Performance coach

Vale's former performance coach Tom Joyce has praised the youngster's determination and consistency, tagging him as a 'natural baller' with 'great passing accuracy and an unbelievable shot.'

He’s a natural baller and makes it look easy. He’s dedicated and a really hard worker. When I teach him something new, or get him to perform a drill, he won’t stop until he’s got it right," Joyce said.

"He’s determined, and I like that in an athlete. He’s got great passing accuracy and an unbelievable shot, too."