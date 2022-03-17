PREMIER LEAGUE

Harry Kane sets new Premier League record in win over Brighton

Niyi Iyanda
Harry Kane scored his 95th Premier League away goal to become the Premier Leagues fifth-highest goalscorer.

Tottenham Hotspurs talisman Harry broke the record for the most away goals in Premier League history on Wednesday night with his side's 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Kane ought to have grabbed his record-breaking goal much earlier in the match. Around the fifth minute, the striker stole the ball off Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, before dragging his shot wide, despite finding space to round the keeper and face an empty net.

The new signing, Dejan Kulusevski, made several positive contributions and was key in the opening goal when his powerful shot deflected was deflected in by Cristian Romero.

A few minutes before halftime, the former Juventus winger was at it again after latching onto a through ball and racing into the box. However, his shot was saved by Sanchez in the Brighton goal.

The second half continued just like the first, with Tottenham looking to deal the final blow to their opponents.

Just before the hour mark, their iconic striker was on hand to do what he does best. Rodrigo Bentancur capped a drive through the middle of the park with an inch-perfect pass for Kane, who controlled the ball before calmly slotting it past Sanchez with his left foot.

Obviously still in a goalscoring mood, the forward caught a bottle hurled at him with a good volley during his celebration.

His second-half goal means he has scored 95 goals in 139 appearances away from home in the Premier League, becoming the competition's all-time top scorer in away games despite making 104 fewer such appearances than second-place Wayne Rooney.

That goal also took Kane past another milestone, as the forward overtook Frank Lampard to go fifth in the overall list with 178 Premier League goals.

The score remained at 2-0, and Antonio Conte would be happy as his team picked up crucial points away from home.

Kane would hope to add to his seven goals this season when Tottenham host Westham on Sunday.

