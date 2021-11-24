RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Haller double secures top spot for Ajax

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sebastien Haller (front) is the joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League alongside Robert Lewandowski

Sebastien Haller (front) is the joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League alongside Robert Lewandowski Creator: OZAN KOSE
Sebastien Haller (front) is the joint-top scorer in this season's Champions League alongside Robert Lewandowski Creator: OZAN KOSE

Sebastien Haller came off the bench to score twice as Ajax battled back to beat Besiktas 2-1 in Turkey on Wednesday and wrap up top spot in their Champions League group.

Recommended articles

The Dutch champions maintained their 100-percent record in Group C with a fifth win in as many games.

Haller has now scored a remarkable nine goals in this season's competition.

Ajax only needed a point to be sure of top spot, but were dealt an early blow as full-back Noussair Mazraoui handled from a corner and a penalty was awarded following a VAR review.

Algeria midfielder Rachid Ghezzal stepped up to lash a fine spot-kick into the top corner and give Besiktas a 22nd-minute lead.

An end-to-end game saw Dusan Tadic and Mohamed Daramy both go close for Ajax, but the best chance for a second goal before the break fell to Besiktas striker Cyle Larin, only for the Canada international's poor first touch to let him down.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, linked with the vacant Manchester United manager's job this week, sent on Haller at half-time.

The Ivory Coast forward made an impact just nine minutes later, tapping in after a sweeping move.

Haller completed the turnaround midway through the second half, rifling the ball into the top corner to draw level with Bayer Munich striker Robert Lewandowski at the top of this season's Champions League goalscoring chart.

The former West Ham man had another effort ruled out for offside late on, but that did not dampen a fine outing for Ajax.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dzeko downs Shakhtar to fire Inter to brink of Champions League knockouts

Dzeko downs Shakhtar to fire Inter to brink of Champions League knockouts

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

Haller double secures top spot for Ajax

Haller double secures top spot for Ajax

Details of Solskjaer and Carrick disagreement before sack come to light

Details of Solskjaer and Carrick disagreement before sack come to light

Unvaccinated Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for Covid: Bayern

Unvaccinated Kimmich, Choupo-Moting positive for Covid: Bayern

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Spartak beat Napoli to take top spot in Europa League group

Betting Preview: 4 sure-looking outcomes from Wednesday's Champions League

Betting Preview: 4 sure-looking outcomes from Wednesday's Champions League

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off curves in stylish outfit [Photos]

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Trending

8 facts about Nigerian Noah Okafor who helped Switzerland beat Italy to World Cup ticket

Noah Okafor has been a revelation for Switzerland in World Cup qualifying [via Instagram: freshfocus_swiss]

World Cup Playoffs: 5 teams the Super Eagles could face in the African Qualifiers

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)

Exclusive: Cameroon mentally tougher than Nigeria - N'Kono

Thomas Nkono believes Nigeria suffered for their relative lack of mental strength in epic Cameroon encounters

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa

‘The defender pulled me’ – Daniel Amartey speaks on controversial penalty against South Africa