GVFOOTBALL Youth Football Fund Africa first launch

At the end of 2022, the high-profile football feast "Qatar World Cup" had come to an end. By hosting this top-level tournament, Qatar, the host country, has ignited the passion of the world's youth for football, promoted the importance at all levels of the global society, and let the world further understand the culture and form of the Middle East region. Meanwhile, football is the most popular sport in the world, and the World Cup is the top competition that attracts the most global attention. In the post-COVID-19 era, the "Football Economy" has been ignited for the World Cup. GVFOOTBALL also launched the fund for young football stars to realize their dreams.

It is worth mentioning that in the Qatar World Cup, the African team has been the biggest "Dark Horse" in the tournament. Although the absence of many footballers has lowered the limit of the strength, the African team has perfectly demonstrated the power, which implying the potential World Cup victory in the future.

Africa loves football, and African teams have a lot of potential. They have produced a lot of football stars who have great influence, such as Weah, Samuel Eto 'o and Didier Drogba. This also makes us notice that in countries with football professionals have adopted a strategic vision to develop youth football in a variety of ways. For example, Japan has incorporated the training of youth football reserve talents into its education system; Germany has formulated plans for the development of youth football talents; and in the Qatar World Cup, the youth training model of Morocco in Africa has been promoted as a demonstration by FIFA. Therefore, we could believe that African football stars will contribute to the long-term development of the world football economy in the future, hence the launch of the GVFOOTBALL Youth Football Child Star Fund in Africa is both a challenge and an opportunity.

By the era opportunity, GVFOOTBALL would like to embrace football and Africa, launch the youth football child star Fund, and kick off the dream. According to the official news, GVFOOTBALL will invest 5 million dollars in 2023 for the first time to help the African Youth Football Fund by building a youth football training base in Nigeria, hoping to provide opportunities for youth exchanges, and create infinite possibilities for broadcasting football culture and cultivating outstanding football talents.

GVFOOTBALL Youth Football Child Star Fund has blown the dream opening. In the future, it will continue to play a greater commercial value in the engine of African economy through the new investment mode of FOOTBALL activities, it will enable football youth with potential, enthusiasm and dreams to receive professional and scientific training, get closer to the atmosphere of the world's top football matches, so that young people can gain growth energy and promote the development of the world football course.

---