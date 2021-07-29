Greenwood: Manchester United teenager reacts to van Persie comparison, reveals stronger foot

The 19-year-old was reacting after ex-Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo claimed the prodigious talent was similar to the former Premier League Golden Boot winner, owing to his ambidexterity and intelligence.

Greenwood, a graduate of the Red Devils’ vaunted academy, has now responded to Ighalo’s claim in a recent Q&A on the club’s official website.

“It’s nice if people think I play like him and shoot like him a little bit,” the teenager began. “For an all-time great like him, it’s nice to have that little thing that people say. I used to watch him at United and obviously at Arsenal as well. He’s a good quality striker.

“I’ve watched a lot of football games and a lot of Premier League strikers and obviously pick up a few things and watch a few clips. It’s a nice little comparison.”

A particularly noteworthy facet of the teenager’s game is his adeptness at scoring with both feet. This has always prompted questions over his stronger foot, and it was no surprise the forward was asked again in the Q&A session.

“Good question – I’d probably say my left,” the ambidextrous Greenwood said when asked if he has a favoured foot. “It used to be my right when I was younger. I used to use both when I was younger but used to use my right foot quite a bit more.

“Unfortunately, I got injured in a game in the academy and was out for six or seven months. When I was going back, I was not as strong as on the other foot and now think my left foot is a bit stronger, cutting in from the right.”

The Man United marksman netted seven times in 21 Premier League starts last season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He missed the summer’s European Championship, having withdrawn from Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man England squad to recover from an underlying injury.

Man United begin the 2021/22 league season on August 14 with Leeds United set to visit Old Trafford.

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

