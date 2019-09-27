Granada midfielder Ramon Azeez says he is honoured after he was recalled to the Super Eagles ahead of Nigeria’s friendly game against Brazil in October.

Azeez last played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2014 but was ignored by several coaches after his career stalled in Almeria.

The 26-year-old is now at Granada where he has played himself back to relevance with some consistent performances.

The midfielder has two goals in four games including the goal against Barcelona on Saturday, September 21.

Azeez Ramon played for Nigeria at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil

"I think the support of my teammates, everyone at the club and a new mentality has helped. It is always an honour to play for my country and to be recognised by coach [Gernot] Rohr," the midfielder told BBC Sport.

For Azeez, it’s the faith that his manager has had in him that has made him return to the national team.

"The manager [Diego Martínez] has shown great faith and belief in me," Azeez also said.

"I also understand La Liga better now than before so everything leads to this."

Azeez started his career in Spain with Almeria where he rose through the ranks before a move to CD Lugo.

His career hit a snag before he joined Granada to help them to promotion to Spanish top flight.