Good Friday: 7 footballers who echoed Christ's passion with their tattoos

Most times , one can often decipher a persona when looking at the tattoos one possesses.

Lots of people use their bodies as a sort of canvas to portray their feelings.

Football players as well are equally people too - something which most of us often fail to realize, and so they have their fair share of body art engraved in their skins.

Imago

In the modern footballing world, it seems as though tattoos have now become an essential part of many footballers’ life - more like a pop culture.

However, in commemoration of Good Friday - a Christian holiday set aside in memorial of the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Cross of Calvary, we take you through 7 of the world's football players who have engraved on their skins, art that is significant to Christ and his passion.

1 Pasquale Mazzocchi - Salernitana

PasqualeMazzocchi/Instagram

Pasquale Mazzocchi is a 26-year-old right-back who plays for Serie A side Salernitana on loan from Venezia.

Mazzocchi boasts one of the best religious tattoos in the footballing space at the moment.

The Naples native decided to get a huge tattoo across his entire back: he didn’t choose dragons, skulls, or slogans, but a beautiful image of Jesus with a crown of thorns, clearly inspired by the famous image of actor Robert Powell in the lead role of Franco Zeffirelli’s Jesus of Nazareth.

2 James Rodriguez - Al Rayyan

Imago

Former Everton star James Rodriguez is a huge fan of body art, boasting a good number of inks on his skin.

His tattoo of Christ wearing the crown with thorns is found on his left calf and is one of his stand-out religious tattoos as a roman catholic.

3 Dejan Lovren - Zenit St Petersburg

DejanLovren/Instagram

Zenit St Petersburg center-back Dejan Lovren is another fan of tattoos.

The former Liverpool man inked a sorrowful tattoo of Jesus wearing his crowning with thorns on his left arm.

4 Lucas Ocampos - Sevilla

Facebook

Sevilla talisman, Lucas Ocampos possesses a huge tattoo of Jesus Christ's crucifixion on his back and this ink is notably the most obvious of all his tatts on his body.

Says a lot really about his religion as well as how important Good friday means to the 27-year-old Argentine.

5 Rodrigo de Paul - Atletico Madrid

Twitter

Atletico Madrid's record signing from Udinese Rodrigo de Paul is one of the most talented players in the Argentina National team.

The 27-year-old midfielder among other inks, has a tattoo on his left leg of Christ wearing his crown of thorns as well.

6 Lionel Messi - Paris St Germain

Imago

Unlike his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo - who has absolutely no tattoo on his skin, Lionel Messi is not new to the tattoo family.

Right from his Barcelona days with his current PSG teammate Neymar Jr before joining the latter in Paris, Messi got a number of inklings.

Being one of the greatest players on the planet, the mercurial argentine has a tattoo of Christ looking up in his crown of thorns on his left arm,

7 Sergio Ramos - Paris St Germain

Twitter

You could say Sergio Ramos' reputation as a player preceeds him.

The colossal defender is one of the most-tattooed footballers on the planet boasting over 35 different tattooes on his body.

His love and passion for body art equates with his commitment on the pitch as well.

Ramos' religion isn't also hard to figure out as the 36-year-old Real Madrid legend possesses a good number of inks portraying Christianity.