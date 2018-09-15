news

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria beat the Black Starlets of Ghana 3-1 on penalties in the final of the 2018 WAFU Zone B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers played on Saturday, September 15.

The Golden Eaglets beat host Niger Republic 2-1 in the semifinal while Ghana who defeated Cote D' Ivoire in the other fixture to set up a final between the west African rivals.

Golden Eaglets vs Ghana

The Golden Eaglets were forced to begin the opening minutes of the first half trying not to concede at the Ghanians attacked and were rewarded with two corner kicks.

Akinwumi Amoo and Olakunle Olusegun the chief tormentors for the Golden Eaglets and almost combined to give Nigeria the lead before the end of the first half.

After a very close first half, Manu Garba's side started the second half on the front foot, however it was the Black Starlets that broke the deadlock in the 54th minute.

The Golden Eaglets responded almost immediately as Amoo scored the equaliser after some fine play in midfield.

Golden Eaglets vs Ghana penalties

The Golden Eaglets tried to get a late winner but were unable to as the Ghanaians held on for a penalty shootout according to the rules of the tournament.

David Ishaya scored Nigeria's first penalty as Ghana hit the cross bar.

Captain Samson Tijani scored the second for Nigeria as Ghana also converted.

Star player Amoo missed for the Golden Eaglets but Ghana's Agyapong also could not covert.

Muhammad Ibrahim scored for Nigeria as Issaaku missed for Ghana.

By defeating the Black Starlets in the final of the WAFU Zone B, the Golden Eaglets get ticket to represent he zone at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to hold in Tanzania.

John Amah, 4. (C), 5. Clement Ikenna, 6. 7. Olakunle Olusegun, 9. Timilehin Adeniyi, 10. Hassan Hussain, 12., 13. Akinkunmi Amoo, 14. Tomi Olaniyan, 18. Tunde Akinsola