Giovanni van Bronckhorst explains new Calvin Bassey role

The Nigerian broke into the side principally at left-back and was beginning to earn his stripes in the Scottish Premiership.

While Steven Gerrard may have departed for Aston Villa, the Englishman’s replacement has continued to lean on Bassey in the first few games of his reign, albeit in a changed position.

AFP

Van Bronckhorst’s hand has been forced, to an extent, owing to injuries to centre-backs Leon Balogun and Filip Helander, causing the Dutchman to play the 21-year-old in central defence.

“I haven’t seen him play a lot as a left-back. I saw some footage but in my five games here he has played as a central defender. I’m really happy with him, he’s got everything for a modern defender,” Van Bronckhorst told the media.

“He’s very quick, he’s good in the air, physically he’s very strong and we are just working with him on his build-up play.

“He’s a very good kid and like Nathan [Patterson] he’s open to learning new things, to be better every game.”

Pulse Nigeria

Furthermore, the Rangers boss would not be drawn into commenting on the possibility of his side losing as many as three players during the Africa Cup of Nations.

Balogun, Joe Aribo and Bassey ought to represent Nigeria at next year’s showpiece, although Fashion Sakala’s Zambia will not be participating in Cameroon.

“We are aware of the African Nations Cup in January, but for now we have to focus on the upcoming matches,” Van Bronckhorst said as quoted by the club’s social media pages. “My main focus is to get three points in every game with Rangers.”

Bassey will look to be important for the defending champions over the frantic festive schedule as they aim to hold on to top spot in the Premiership.

---

Seye Omidiora is a passionate football writer and pundit whose deep appreciation for the beautiful game exceeds the usual. He is currently a columnist for Goal Africa and has previously written for Vital Football UK, IBCity Info and Opera News.

-----