Giannis Antetokounmpo teams up with Real Madrid star Vinícius Jr [Photos]

Greek-Nigerian professional basketball player Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo was in Spain on Thursday, August 11, 2022.
Antetokounmpo says Real Madrid star Vinícius, the best player in the world, change jerseys in Spain.
Antetokounmpo teamed up with Brazilian professional footballer Vinícius José Paixão de Oliveira Júnior while in Spain.
The 27-year-old NBA star for the Milwaukee Bucks was in Spain for an international basketball friendly fixture.
The game between European basketball powerhouse Spain and Greece took place at the WiZink Center in Madrid.
Giannis and Vinícius
The two-time NBA MVP was in action as Greece defeated FIBA World Cup champions Spain 86-70 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at the "Nikos Galis" Olympic Indoor Hall.
The return game took place two days later but Giannis did not feature due to load management.
Antetokounmpo warmed up and watched from the bench as Spain recorded a 87-80 victory in the return fixture.
After the game, Antetokounmpo teamed up with Vinícius in Spain.
Vinícius was last in action for Real Madrid as they defeated Eintracht Frankfurt to win the UEFA Super Cup.
Antetokounmpo and Vinícius teamed up, exchanging jerseys with kind words.
Giannis to Vinicius: "To my guy, Vini, the best player in the world"
Vinicius to Giannis: "For MVP Antetokounmpo, the best! I am your fan".
Vinicius is expected to return to action when Real Madrid start their La Liga campaign away against Almeria on Sunday, August 14 while Antetokounmpo continues preparation with Greece for the 2022 EuroBasket.
