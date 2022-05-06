Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has shared a post on Instagram in celebration of Rangers' UEFA Europa League semifinal triumph over RB Leipzig.
Gerrard happy for Aribo, Balogun, Bassey, reacts on Instagram ahead of Frankfurt final
Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun all featured in Thursday's semifinal victory over RB Leipzig.
Nigeria internationals Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun were all featured on Thursday night as the Scottish Premiership side defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to reach the final of the Europa League, taking place in Seville on May 18th.
Rangers survive a Leipzig scare
Rangers had gone into the tie off a 1-0 deficit from Germany and knew they had to overturn the tie in front of their home fans, should they stand a chance of a first European final since 2008.
Having gone ahead early in the game thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were put under pressure as Christopher Nkunku scored for Leipzig to level the aggregate scores at 2-2.
However, John Lundstram scored an 80th-minute winner for the Scottish side to see them through to the May 18th final at Seville.
Gerrard congratulates Rangers
Gerrard, who quit the Gers during the first half of the campaign to take over a vacant managerial position at Aston Villa, has since his move to the Premier League, formed a habit of posting about his former club on social media.
Reacting to Rangers’ Thursday night victory over Leipzig, the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations @RangersFC, what a performance."
While at the Ibrox, Gerrard guided Rangers to their first win over Celtic since 2012. During the 2020/21 season, he led them through a record-breaking season that saw them win the Scottish Premiership title: their first league title in 10 years, without losing a single league match.
A first European final for Nigeria's Aribo, Balogun, Bassey
The Light Blues will, in two weeks, head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville to battle Eintracht Frankfurt.
It will be the first time the Scottish club will play in a European final since they last did in 2008 against Zenit St. Petersburg: a final they lost 2-0.
Should the fortunes of van Bronckhorst’s side change on May 18, it could be down to the likes of Aribo, Balogun, and Bassey: all of who were featured in Thursday's win over Leipzig.
