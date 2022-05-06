Gerrard happy for Aribo, Balogun, Bassey, reacts on Instagram ahead of Frankfurt final

Nigeria internationals Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun were all featured on Thursday night as the Scottish Premiership side defeated RB Leipzig 3-1 (3-2 on aggregate) to reach the final of the Europa League, taking place in Seville on May 18th.

Rangers survive a Leipzig scare

Rangers had gone into the tie off a 1-0 deficit from Germany and knew they had to overturn the tie in front of their home fans, should they stand a chance of a first European final since 2008.

Pulse Nigeria

Having gone ahead early in the game thanks to goals from James Tavernier and Glen Kamara, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side were put under pressure as Christopher Nkunku scored for Leipzig to level the aggregate scores at 2-2.

However, John Lundstram scored an 80th-minute winner for the Scottish side to see them through to the May 18th final at Seville.

Gerrard congratulates Rangers

Gerrard, who quit the Gers during the first half of the campaign to take over a vacant managerial position at Aston Villa, has since his move to the Premier League, formed a habit of posting about his former club on social media.

Instagram

Reacting to Rangers’ Thursday night victory over Leipzig, the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations @RangersFC, what a performance."

While at the Ibrox, Gerrard guided Rangers to their first win over Celtic since 2012. During the 2020/21 season, he led them through a record-breaking season that saw them win the Scottish Premiership title: their first league title in 10 years, without losing a single league match.

A first European final for Nigeria's Aribo, Balogun, Bassey

The Light Blues will, in two weeks, head to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville to battle Eintracht Frankfurt.

Getty Images

It will be the first time the Scottish club will play in a European final since they last did in 2008 against Zenit St. Petersburg: a final they lost 2-0.