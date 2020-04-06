If Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr wants to continue to work with the national team, he must agree to live in Nigeria, earn in Naira and develop home-based players according to the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick.

First appointed in August 2016 on a two-year contract which he renewed for another two years in January 2018, Rohr’s current contract expires in June 2020.

NFF boss Pinnick has however confirmed that Rohr will be handed a new contract to sign if he agrees to the stipulations.

“In one week, Rohr will get his contract, he should study his contract and come back to us. So, give and take, within seven days, he should have his contract,” Pinnick stated in an interview on Arise TV ‘Morning Show’ on Monday, April 6, 2020.

“The only thing that can impede the contract is if he refuses some of our new clauses in the contract.

“He should live in Nigeria and go around to watch the league matches and see how to nurture the players.

“He has to be paid in Naira, we will pay him Naira equivalent of the dollars, we have to strengthen our currency. If he’s able to accept, we have a deal.”

All through his stint as Super Eagles boss, Rohr has been based in Bordeaux and only comes to Nigeria when he has an assignment.

The Franco-German is also known to not pay minds to players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) insisting that Nigeria’s best players are those who play in foreign leagues.