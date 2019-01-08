Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has stated that Nigeria’s national mens football team are still improving ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles participated at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and also qualified for the 2019 AFCON in the year 2018.

Criticism was leveled against Rohr following the Super Eagles disappointing exit from the group stage at the World Cup but the team redeemed the Nations pride with an AFCON ticket.

The German manager who has managed several Africa sides such as Gabon, Niger Republic and Burkina Faso is looking forward to a fruitful 2019 with the Super Eagles.

Rohr made his opinion known in a message on the Super Eagles official twitter handle where he talked about the achievements and weaknesses and what to expect from the team.

He said, “Obviously it’s a big year for Nigerian football. Let”s have a great football season with a successful AFCON.

“My squad is still improving but I believe our young team will work hard to make Nigerians proud. I wish all our fans worldwide good health and happiness.”

After their last encounter against the Cranes of Uganda, the Super Eagles are set to face Seychelles in a 2019 AFCON qualifier before a friendly against the Pharaohs of Egypt in an international trophy.