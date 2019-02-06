Super Eagles Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has stated that he intends to lead Nigeria’s men national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 65-year-old German tactician has been in charge of the Super Eagles since the start of the 2016 and led the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup held in Russia.

The veteran manager has stated in an interview by the Nation that he wants to be in the charge of the Super Eagles for the coming major tournament.

In the interview, he stated that despite that he is improving going into his old age.

He said, “I still have a great passion about football and I’m not thinking about my age at all. I feel very young,”

“I feel very young in my mind; I don’t think I’m old because all the time, I have young people around me and young players with the Super Eagles.

“Honestly, over the last 20 years, I haven’t seen anything going worse with me and the only problem is my right knee cap which can be replaced anytime I want it to be done because my brother did it too.

“It’s a little bit difficult to run unlike when I was younger but, generally, I don’t feel old.”

He then went on to discuss the Super Eagles group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but wants to improve the young players in the squad.

Rohr who has been in charge of several high profile jobs wants to help the Super Eagles young core with his experience.

He said, “Of course, you cannot make too many plans in life but it’s my desire to still make another World Cup with the Super Eagles before I quit.

“It would be wonderful to mould this young team towards the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and with the experience we’ve had from Russia 2018, we can do much better at the next World Cup.

“We missed only few minutes of experience in our game against Argentina in Russia and I think we deserve another chance at the FIFA World Cup; and then to go very far.

“My ambition is to stay very young; give something back to the young players. I have my secrets which I won’t tell you (general laughter).”

Rohr still has a contract with the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and is expected to lead the Super Eagles to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for Egypt.