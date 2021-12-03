RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Horst Eckel, a 1954 World Cup winner, with former Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) in 2015

Horst Eckel, a 1954 World Cup winner, with former Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) in 2015 Creator: BERND THISSEN
Horst Eckel, a 1954 World Cup winner, with former Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) in 2015 Creator: BERND THISSEN

Horst Eckel, the last remaining member of the West Germany team which won the World Cup in 1954, died Friday at the age of 89, the German FA (DFB) has confirmed.

Recommended articles

Eckel was the youngest member of a German team which came from two goals down to beat favourites Hungary 3-2 to win the 1954 World Cup in a final later dubbed "The Miracle of Bern".

The shock result was a founding moment in West Germany's post-war identity as German teams went on to win further World Cup titles in 1974, 1990 and 2014.

Eckel and team captain Fritz Walter were the only two German players to feature in all of their six games at the 1954 finals in Switzerland. 

Eckel won the German championship, the predecessor to the Bundesliga, with Kaiserslautern in 1951 and 1953.

"Unfortunately, I never got to see Horst Eckel play live, but the man was a role model for me in every respect," Germany head coach Hansi Flick told the DFB website.

"His warm-heartedness was contagious, his social commitment extraordinary.

"I personally and the whole of German football will miss him very much."

Only last week Eckel was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the German football museum in Dortmund alongside 2014 World Cup winner Miroslav Klose.

"Now I am the last of the team," Eckel said in 2017 after the death of 1954 team-mate Hans Schaefer.

"Images of each of them pass before my eyes, and also the memories of moments of laughter and joy.

"Our camaraderie and football will unite us forever."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

German football mourns last of 1954 World Cup winners

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Howe urges Newcastle to make 'history' in relegation fight

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Dortmund 'praying' Haaland stays next season, says Riedle

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

Tragedy narrowly averted at Euro 2020 final: study

7 most-followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram

7 most-followed Nigerian footballers on Instagram

Emmanuel Dennis: Super Eagles star nominated for Premier League award

Emmanuel Dennis: Super Eagles star nominated for Premier League award

Is Giovanni van Bronckhorst making Joe Aribo mistake?

Is Giovanni van Bronckhorst making Joe Aribo mistake?

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Lewis Hamilton makes bold fashion statement ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton makes bold fashion statement ahead of Saudi Grand Prix

Trending

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions