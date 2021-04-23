RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

German Cup final to be held without fans again in Berlin

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Berlin's Olympic Stadium will host this year's German Cup final without spectators

Berlin's Olympic Stadium will host this year's German Cup final without spectators Creator: Soeren Stache
Berlin's Olympic Stadium will host this year's German Cup final without spectators AFP

Next month's German Cup final will again be held behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the German FA confirmed Friday.

Recommended articles

The final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, which is this year being switched to a Thursday, is scheduled for May 13.

With Germany battling a third wave of the coronavirus, the showcase final will be held behind closed doors for the second consecutive year.

"An application to allow spectators is not possible until May 9, so the final will be held... without fans," the German FA said in a statement.

The 2020 final in Berlin was also held behind closed doors as Bayern Munich won the cup as part of last season's treble.

Next week, Bremen are home to RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund host second-division side Holstein Kiel in this season's semi-finals.

Holders Bayern suffered a shock second-round defeat on penalties at Kiel in January.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation