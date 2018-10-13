Pulse.ng logo
Genoa issue hands-off warning for Polish ace Piatek

Genoa director Giorgio Perinetti said Saturday there was "no chance" the Serie A club would cash in on Polish ace Krzysztof Piatek by selling him during the January transfer window.

"There is a queue" of clubs interested in Genoa strike ace Krzysztof Piatek (L), said the club's director. play

The 23-year-old Poland international has scored a league-topping nine goals in seven Serie A games after his move from Cravovia last summer for four million euros ($4.6 million), having scored 21 goals in 36 Polish league games last season.

Piatek's 14 goals in 10 competitive games for club and country have attracted the interest of English side Chelsea and Spanish giants Barcelona, as well as Serie A rivals Napoli, Roma, Inter and Juventus, with his price tag now estimated at 50 million euros ($57 million).

"Not a chance!" Perinetti told Italian television station TMC when asked if the striker could be sold.

"He is our player and we're keeping him. We are studying his progress and haven't put a price on him, so we'll just enjoy him for the moment.

"We're curious to see just how good he can become, but right now we're helping him have a good season."

Perinetti added: "There is a queue for Piatek, including international sides and I hope it grows, but so far there are only shows of interest.

"He reminds me a little of those strikers of the past, from the 1960s and 70s, who scored a lot of goals and kept chatter to a minimum."

Piatek made his international debut last September against the Republic of Ireland, and scored in the Nations League against Portugal this month.

Genoa sacked coach Davide Ballardini during the week week with Ivan Juric returning for his third stint at the northwestern port side who are 11th in Serie A with 12 points from seven games.

"Juric is a very positive coach and we hope he can give us the results we want," added Perinetti.

