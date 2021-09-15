Despite his fantastic 35-goal season, no good offer game in for Paul Onuachu, according to Genk’s Technical Director Dimitri De Conde.
Genk Technical Director says Paul Onuachu wanted to leave, but no good offer came in
Paul Onuachu didn't make a big move after his fantastic season in Belgium.
Onauachu had a brilliant 2020/2021 season for Genk and was expected to make a move to a more significant European league.
However, the lanky striker remained at Genk, and the club’s Technical Director De Conde revealed that no good offer came in for the Nigerian.
“We had made agreements with Onuachu and Lucumi that we would think about an outgoing transfer that did not come about, but we are not sorry about that,” De Condé told Voetbal Primeur.
“That can only reinforce our sporting ambitions.”
Onuachu, who had his heart set on leaving, is still happy as he remained at the club, according to De Conde.
“Their wish to leave was only a personal ambition and never had anything to do with Genk itself. They are still very satisfied with the club and happy to play here.”
Onuachu finished as the top scorer in the Belgium Jupiler league last season and also the Belgian Cup.
He won the Belgian League’s Player of the Year and was linked with the likes of West Ham and Lyon.
