Garnacho plays super-sub role with last minute goal to help Manchester United defeat Fulham

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
After Manchester United’s shambolic display against Aston Villa last weekend brought an end to their nine-game unbeaten run, it was imperative for the Red Devils to respond with a league win.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.

The Manchester United manager has presided over an impressive run of results in recent weeks. Nine games unbeaten, a run that featured seven wins and six clean sheets. Fans of the club were starting to believe again but that Aston Villa loss was a wake up call.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to game changer Garnacho
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to game changer Garnacho AFP

The Red Devils started on the front foot, switching play from one end to the other in crisp fashion but it was Fulham who created the game’s first chance.

Christian Eriksen was caught on the ball and Fulham Striker Carlos Vinicius unleashed a low drive that forced David De Gea into a fine save.

As United continued to look for spaces, Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney was caught in possession by Casemiro on the halfway and in a flash, Martial charged forward. He laid a fine pass to Bruno Fernandes down the inside left and the Portuguese squared across the six-yard box for Eriksen to tap home. United in front with less than 20 minutes on the clock.

Christian Eriksen celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester United against Fulham
Christian Eriksen celebrates after opening the scoring for Manchester United against Fulham AFP

The signs looked ominous for Fulham but they recovered and started to gain some momentum. Brazilian winger Willian, picked up the ball on the left and fired just wide after jinking inside to his stronger foot.

Fulham boss Marco Silva introduced winger Dan James for the ineffective Harry Wilson to add more directness to the attack. That move paid off almost immediately.

Willian pick up the ball in acres of space down the left and the Brazilian waited until the right moment to release the overlapping Cairney who crossed for James to tap home.

United won this game in the last minute of added-time. An attack down the left, Christian Eriksen bombing forward and playing in the substitute Garnacho, who is clean through on goal. The Argentinian slots it home with an impressive left-foot finish to decide the game.

