Gameweek 3: Best captain options for your Fantasy team this weekend

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal (£8.1m)

The Arsenal man should be the go-to captain for every manager in Gameweek 3 considering his Gameweek 2 performance against Leicester City that saw him return a massive 19 points.

An even easier fixture away at Bournemouth with a difficulty rating of 2 (as compared to Leicester's 4), could just see Jesus outscore his last performance where he bagged two goals.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City (£12.1m)

While Haaland might have blanked in Gameweek 2, he earned an assist that saw him return 5 points.

His seven shots in the box and four big chances created are both the most by a Manchester City player this term. This could rather than see him go AWOL against Newcastle United despite their impressive defending, step up to the party.

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City (£11.7m)

De Bruyne goes into Manchester City's clash on the back of a double-figure haul against Bournemouth last weekend.

The last two times City faced Newcastle United, they scored a total of nine goals without conceding, and look to continue on the same path this weekend, with De Bruyne playing a key role as he did against Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool (£13.0m)

Salah amassed 43 points across his two meetings with Manchester United last season, scoring five goals and supplying two assists.

On Gameweek 3, he heads to Old Trafford again with the hope of returning to good form having returned just 2 points against Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy - Leicester City (£9.5m)

While the Leicester City captain has not gotten into the season yet, Southampton would be a good team to start his massive returns.