Gameweek 3: Best captain options for your Fantasy team this weekend

The deadline for Gameweek 3 is 11:00 (GMT+1) on Saturday, August 20.

FPL 2022/23 Gameweek 3 captain options
Ahead of the third week of the Premier League season, here are best choices on offer for your Fantasy team.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus Pulse Nigeria

The Arsenal man should be the go-to captain for every manager in Gameweek 3 considering his Gameweek 2 performance against Leicester City that saw him return a massive 19 points.

An even easier fixture away at Bournemouth with a difficulty rating of 2 (as compared to Leicester's 4), could just see Jesus outscore his last performance where he bagged two goals.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Pulse Nigeria

While Haaland might have blanked in Gameweek 2, he earned an assist that saw him return 5 points.

His seven shots in the box and four big chances created are both the most by a Manchester City player this term. This could rather than see him go AWOL against Newcastle United despite their impressive defending, step up to the party.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne Imago

De Bruyne goes into Manchester City's clash on the back of a double-figure haul against Bournemouth last weekend.

The last two times City faced Newcastle United, they scored a total of nine goals without conceding, and look to continue on the same path this weekend, with De Bruyne playing a key role as he did against Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Pulse Nigeria

Salah amassed 43 points across his two meetings with Manchester United last season, scoring five goals and supplying two assists.

On Gameweek 3, he heads to Old Trafford again with the hope of returning to good form having returned just 2 points against Crystal Palace.

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy Pulse Nigeria

While the Leicester City captain has not gotten into the season yet, Southampton would be a good team to start his massive returns.

In the 2019/20 season, Vardy recorded his second-biggest haul in an FPL away fixture, returning 20 points against Southampton. This time, however, home advantage will play an advantage as he welcomes Southampton to the King Power Stadium.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

