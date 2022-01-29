Gambia vs Cameroon: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon stand between the Gambia and the continuity of their fairytale run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tutored by the experienced Tom Saintfiet, the Scorpions of Gambia are featuring in their first-ever AFCON finals and have had quite the run to the last 8.

Victories over Mali and Tunisia after an opening draw with Mauritania set up the newcomers for a Round-of-16 clash with Guinea where they picked another 1-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Cameroon have been bullish so far at this tournament. Spurred on by the home crowd, they will be hoping to make it 10 semifinal appearances at the AFCON finals.

While Toni Conceicao's side have also picked up three wins and one draw in this competition as has the Gambia, the five-time African champions have done so with more swagger and confidence in their armoury.

Form and Head-to-Head

Cameroon have been in imperious form in recent times, with a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde (on the final group stage game, after securing qualification) the only time they have failed to win in their last five games.

Spearheaded by the competition's leading goalscorer, Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon have scored 10 goals in their last five matches but conceded 4 goals also (in four matches), a chink the Gambians can look at at at to exploit.

On the other hand, Gambia have drawn one, lost one, and won three of the last five matches. They kept clean sheets in all of their victories (all 1-0 wins).

This is perhaps an indication that the Scorpions need just the one goal (that Cameroon is likely to concede) to stage a massive upset here.

In head-to-head matches, both countries have never met at the.l AFCON finals obviously but Cameroon ran out 3-0 aggregate winners over the Gambia during the two-legged 2017 AFCON qualifying series.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The Gambia Vs. Cameroon fixture is scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 29 at the Japoma Stadium in Douala by 5 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

Saintfiet's side will be without the services of Yusupha N'jie after the Portugal-based forward was red-carded in the Round-of-16 victory over Guinea.

Ablie Jarrow could also miss the fixture after limping off against Guinea with an apparent injury.

For Cameroon, there are no injury concerns or suspensions with Conceicao able to choose from a full retinue of players.

Both sides have not reported any positive coronavirus cases.

Gambia Possible Starting XI: Baboucarr Gaye; Pa Modou Jagne, Omar Colley, James Gomez, Dawda Ngum; Sulayman Marreh, Yusupha Bobb; Ebrima Darboe, Ebrima Colley, Musa Barrow, Modou Barrow.

Cameroon Possible Starting XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Prediction

While many neutrals might be rooting for the Gambia so the Scorpions can continue on their fairytale run, Cameroon has shown they will be professional, committed, and ruthless in dealing with any opponents before them.