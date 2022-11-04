Gabriel Jesus goal drought will not last, Arteta sends warning ahead of Chelsea game

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Brazilian international who scored five times for Arsenal between his debut and the North London debut with Tottenham, hasn't scored since October 1.

Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta
Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cleared the air following Gabriel Jesus' goal drought, urging to forward to remain ‘patient’ in his bid to score his first in eight matches for the Gunners.

Recommended articles

Between his debut at the Emirates and the North London Derby triumph over Tottenham, the Brazilian international scored five times for Arsenal but hasn't scored since his last on October 1.

Although his goal drought might have now become a topic of conversation, the calibre of his performances did not decrease as he continued to set up his teammates, providing four assists in eight games since his last goal on October 1.

Jesus was on Thursday, selected for the starting lineup against struggling FC Zurich in the Europa League, but he failed to register a goal once more and was substituted out just beyond the hour mark.

Despite not scoring since October 1, Gabriel Jesus has continued to set up his teammates, providing four assists in his eight games
Despite not scoring since October 1, Gabriel Jesus has continued to set up his teammates, providing four assists in his eight games AFP

Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that he was not overly concerned about the £45million summer signing form.

"That’s going to change," the Arsenal boss said about his Brazilian striker, "he’s getting the situation, he’s getting the chances, and he’s contributing to the team, an awful lot.

"He’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball to every single action is incredible.

Arsenal will take a short trip to London on Sunday to tackle city rivals Chelsea
Arsenal will take a short trip to London on Sunday to tackle city rivals Chelsea Getty Images

"That [goals] will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing the other things he’s doing so well as that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team."

The Gunners will be hoping to see their number 9 get back to scoring ways when they return to Premier League action on Sunday. Arsenal, the league leaders will pay a visit to their West London neighbours Chelsea.

More from category

  • Peseiro will be in charge when Nigeria take on Portugal

    Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash

  • Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta

    Gabriel Jesus goal drought will not last, Arteta sends warning ahead of Chelsea game

  • Serie A betting tips

    How to cashout on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Serie A games

Recommended articles

Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash

Peseiro to take charge of Nigeria's game against Ronaldo's Portugal but could miss Costa Rica's clash

Gabriel Jesus goal drought will not last, Arteta sends warning ahead of Chelsea game

Gabriel Jesus goal drought will not last, Arteta sends warning ahead of Chelsea game

How to cashout on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Serie A games

How to cashout on Bet9ja with these 5 sure Serie A games

Burna Boy, Rema, Pheelz and BNXN feature in Spotify's all-time EA Sports FIFA Mix

Burna Boy, Rema, Pheelz and BNXN feature in Spotify's all-time EA Sports FIFA Mix

Stake these 5 sure Premier League games on Bet9ja and win big this weekend

Stake these 5 sure Premier League games on Bet9ja and win big this weekend

FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15

FPL: Spend your free transfers on these likely-to-score midfielders ahead of Gameweek 15

Cashout with these La Liga betting tips for this weekend

Cashout with these La Liga betting tips for this weekend

Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages

Super Eagles: NFF clarifies the confusion surrounding coach Jose Peseiro's wages

3 Value bets for Ligue 1 this weekend

3 Value bets for Ligue 1 this weekend

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

2022: Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final
FIFA U-17 WWC

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]