The Italian striker, who recently returned to Roberto Mancini's international setup, has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances in Turkey this season.

The Star reports that Fulham is interested in bringing Mario Balotelli back to the Premier League, hoping he will continue his fine form in the top flight.

Championship leaders Fulham are reportedly interested in bringing Balotelli to Craven Cottage as they begin to prepare for life in the Premier League without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic has been key to Fulham's success as his goals often correlate with the team's success.

Fulham is currently in pole position in the Championship standings, and the London side is in free-scoring form, netting 82 goals in 33 matches.

The Serbian forward broke Ivan Toney's record for the most goals scored in a Championship season when he scored his 34th goal of the season last week against Cardiff.

Investing in experienced players like Balotelli is essential for the Cottagers to succeed in the Premier League. In 2011, the former Liverpool striker assisted Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal to become the only Italian to win the Premier League.

