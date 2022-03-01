Mario Balotelli could continue career revival following Premier League transfer rumor

Niyi Iyanda
Mario Balotelli seems to be enjoying a career revival in the twilight of his career.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker mario balotelli has been linked with a return to the Premier League
Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker mario balotelli has been linked with a return to the Premier League

Italian striker Mario Balotelli could be on his way back to the Premier League.

The Italian striker, who recently returned to Roberto Mancini's international setup, has scored 13 goals in 22 appearances in Turkey this season.

Balotelli has 13 goals for Adana Demirspor this season
Balotelli has 13 goals for Adana Demirspor this season Pulse Ghana

The Star reports that Fulham is interested in bringing Mario Balotelli back to the Premier League, hoping he will continue his fine form in the top flight.

Championship leaders Fulham are reportedly interested in bringing Balotelli to Craven Cottage as they begin to prepare for life in the Premier League without star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Mitrovic has been key to Fulham's success as his goals often correlate with the team's success.

Mitrovic has scored 33 out of Fulham's 82 goals in the Championship this season
Mitrovic has scored 33 out of Fulham's 82 goals in the Championship this season AFP

Fulham is currently in pole position in the Championship standings, and the London side is in free-scoring form, netting 82 goals in 33 matches.

The Serbian forward broke Ivan Toney's record for the most goals scored in a Championship season when he scored his 34th goal of the season last week against Cardiff.

Mitrovic opened the scoring against Cardiff with this 34th goal of the season
Mitrovic opened the scoring against Cardiff with this 34th goal of the season IMAGO / NurPhoto

Investing in experienced players like Balotelli is essential for the Cottagers to succeed in the Premier League. In 2011, the former Liverpool striker assisted Sergio Aguero's title-winning goal to become the only Italian to win the Premier League.

Balotelli wrote his name in Manchester City history when he assisted Sergio Aguero's title winning goal
Balotelli wrote his name in Manchester City history when he assisted Sergio Aguero's title winning goal IMAGO / Sportimage

On March 5, Fulham will host Championship play-off hopefuls Blackburn rovers.

Niyi Iyanda

