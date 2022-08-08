TRANSFERS

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona are reportedly threatening to take legal action in a bid to force the sale of Frenkie de Jong, before the required deadline to register their summer signings.

Barcelona are exploring every possible option to ensure Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer
Barcelona are exploring every possible option to ensure Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer

Barcelona are reportedly threatening legal action against one of their stars as the club desperately need to sell players and cut wages amid La Liga's stringent Financial Fair Play rules.

inRead

Frenkie de Jong has been currently linked with an exit out of Barca this summer.

Barcelona are understood to be open to selling their star midfielder in a bid to ease the current wage cap and register the club's new signings.

However, the Dutchman has continued to insist in remaining with the Blaugrana beyond this summer, and is currently being owed by the cub having previously deferred his wages.

Frenkie de Jong has been touted for a summer exit from Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has been touted for a summer exit from Barcelona Imago

The 22-year-old Dutch midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, has been urged to cut ties with Barcelona this summer.

Reports claim that De Jong's existing contract has "evidence of criminality" within it.

Barca allegedly wrote to De Jong telling him there was evidence of criminal actions in the contract renewal he signed on October 20, 2020.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues
Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues Imago

The two-year contract extension - taking him up to 2026 - reduced his salary for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in order to alleviate Barca's financial problems.

This left £15.2million to be paid to De Jong across the following four seasons.

Fellow stars Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet also signed similar deals to reduce the club's wage bill.

Barca now want De Jong to revert to the terms of the agreement which he originally signed in January 2019 under former president Josep Bartomeu.

According to a tweet from transfer journalist, The Athletic's David Ornstein: "Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved.

"FC Barcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms."

Man United's offer for De Jong was accepted by the Catalans last month.

However, the 25-year-old Dutchman remained firm on his refusal to join Old Trafford amid the outstanding payments he is owed by Barcelona(reported to be £14.5m) which ultimately stopped the deal from going through.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • Victor Moses sustained an injury in Spartak Moscow's Russian league match against Ural on Saturday

    Spartak confirm Nigerian midfielder ruled out for 6-months due to achilles tendon injury

  • CAF President and Napoli President

    'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

  • Fulham set to sign Issa Diop despite having Tosin Adarabioyo

    Bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo as Fulham agrees £17m deal for similar West Ham defender

Recommended articles

Spartak confirm Nigerian midfielder ruled out for 6-months due to achilles tendon injury

Spartak confirm Nigerian midfielder ruled out for 6-months due to achilles tendon injury

'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

Bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo as Fulham agrees £17m deal for similar West Ham defender

Bad news for Tosin Adarabioyo as Fulham agrees £17m deal for similar West Ham defender

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

Will the real Samuel Chukwueze please stand up?

Will the real Samuel Chukwueze please stand up?

Lampard hails Iwobi again after 'brilliant' Chelsea performance

Lampard hails Iwobi again after 'brilliant' Chelsea performance

Trending

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu turns 46 [Photos]

Napoli President with two of his biggest African stars Osimhen and Koulibaly.
SERIE A

SHOCKING! Napoli President vows never to sign Africans again

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Emmanuel Dennis had a hand in Joao Pedro's winner for Watford

Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis helps Watford to an opening day win but Maduka Okoye is left out