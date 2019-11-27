Former France international Loïc Rémy believes his Lille teammate Victor Osimhen is a real goalscorer who has a big future ahead of him.

Remy saw the arrival of Oismhen this season to Lille where the Nigerian striker has had a good start to life at the club.

The Lille striker has been impressed with his new teammates who now has nine goals in 17 games so far this season.

“I think Victor was a big discovery for everyone and it once again underlined the wise recruitment choices of the club, who were very shrewd in the choice that they made,” Remy told the club’s website.

“I think that Victor is a player with a big future. I’m at the stage now where I can identify players who have potential and who are serious and diligent in all that they do and he strikes me as that type of player.

“He trains with intensity. He’s a real goalscorer who works on a personal level even after team sessions, whether it be weight lifting or whether taking the time to just look after himself.”

After missing Lille’s last league game, Osimhen is set to return to the starting XI for the Champions League home game against Ajax on Wednesday, November 27.