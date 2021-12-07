Matchwinner Fred hails Ronaldo and Fernandes dressing room impact

Ronaldo has been in imperious form for United, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists since he returned to Old Trafford this summer. His brace against Arsenal on Thursday last week secured maximum points for the Red Devils as well as marked a landmark 800th & 801st career goals for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Beyond his contributions on the pitch, Fred has also highlighted Ronaldo's impact in the dressing room, stating that the Portuguese's presence in the locker room is an inspiration to all on how you can get to the top and stay there.

In an interview with ESPN Brasil, Fred said: "His [Ronaldo] impact was very positive. It’s obvious that in the first games, it was difficult for us, we had some defeats in some big matches, but I think his impact was very positive because a quality player, as great as Cristiano, being able to share the locker room, being able to have a day-to-day life with him, is very important.

"It’s like I say, it’s hard for you to get there, but it’s even harder to keep up, and he stayed on top, he works for it. It’s an honour to be able to work with him, to be able to share the locker room."

Fred scored the lone goal in Sunday's victory over Crystal Palace, and the former Shakhtar Donetsk man took the time to reflect on some of United's losses earlier in the season. He also singled out Bruno Fernandes for challenging the whole team to do better.

"Everyone wants to have a great performance, both for themselves and the group, and if something goes wrong, we’ll demand from ourselves," Fred said.

"We had some defeats, after the games, we questioned ourselves there in the dressing room, he challenged the others, Bruno [Fernandes] challenged the others, I did, I demanded from myself too, I could have done better.

"So this is normal, if the performance isn’t good, you have to have this self-criticism, for yourself as well as for others."