Frank Lampard has taken over Twitter Nigeria as the Chelsea legend has finally been unveiled as the head coach of the Premier League side.

Lampard was on Thursday, June 4 unveiled as the head coach of Chelsea following his successful stint at Derby last season.

The 41-year-old returns to Chelsea where he had so much success as a player and still his their highest ever goalscorer.

Chelsea’s appointment of their former midfielder had Twitter Nigeria going all morning as football fans reacted to the appointment.

Twitter Nigeria was divided over the former midfielder’s appointment. While some believe he will be a great manager for Chelsea, others suppose his appointment will be another failed attempt of a club to make a successful manager out of their former player as Barcelona did with Pep Guardiola.

The conversations around his appointment shot Lampard to the top of Twitter Nigeria trends. The hashtag #WelcomeHomeFrank was number one, ‘Lampard’ was number two followed by ‘Frankie’.

Lampard managed Derby last season to the Championship Playoffs final where they lost to Aston Villa. It was his first season as a manager.