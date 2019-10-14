Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has vowed to bounce back stronger after picking up a knee injury during Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Brazil.

Uzoho was in action for 59 minutes before he badly injured his knee while trying to contest for a corner in the friendly which was played on Sunday, October 13.

He was taken out with a stretcher after receiving treatment on the field and it was thought to be a serious injury.

After the game, the Omonia of Cyprus goalkeeper who is on loan from Deportivo La Coruna vowed to bounce back stronger.

“A big thank you to you all. I will be back stronger and better,” he wrote on his Twitter.

It is not known how long he will be out although Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that his goalkeeper has external ligaments and meniscus hip injury.

“Rohr told me this evening that Francis Uzoho has external ligaments and meniscus hip injury. Didn’t say how long he would be out, but could be as much as a month,” journalist Colin Udon wrote on Twitter.