Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has signed for Cypriot club Omonia Nicosia after leaving city rivals APOEL FC.
Uzoho will remain in Cyprus for his career.
Uzoho has been playing in Cyprus since 2019 and played for Omonia before joining APOEL, where he didn’t play much because of a long-term injury.
He left APOEL after his contract was terminated and has now rejoined Omonia.
“Omonia Nicosia has signed the 22-year-old Nigerian international goalkeeper, Francis Ouzoho, who played for APOEL last season,” reads a statement on the club’s website.
“The cooperation contract is for a period of three years.”
At Omonia, the goalkeeper will reunite with his compatriot Shehu Abdullahi.
