Reactions as Mbappe and Giroud inspire France's comeback against Australia

Australia shocked France with an early goal when Craig Goodwin converted a cross by Mathew Leckie.

France did not panic as in the 27th minute were level when Adrien Rabiot headed in a cross by Theo Hernandez.

Rabiot was also the catalyst for the second goal by Olivier Giroud to put France ahead in the 32nd minute which they took to the halftime break.

In the 68th minute, Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet to score the third for France heading in a cross by Ousmane Dembele.

Mbappe also provided the fourth for Giroud as France wrapped up a comfortable victory at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

Getty Images

Mbappe and Giroud trend as France breaks champions curse against Australia

The World Cup trend of the defending champions failing to win their first game of the tournament was vanquished by France against Australia.

Key to the victory were AC Milan striker Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe.

Mbappe one of the favorites to win the best player of the tournament started the campaign with a goal and an assist.

Giroud won the World Cup with France in 2018 but was set to deputize for Karim Benzema before injury ruled him out of the tournament in Qatar.

His two goals against Australia put him level with Thierry Henry as the all-time top scorer for France.

Check out the reactions to the performance by Giroud and Mbappe following their performance against Australia.