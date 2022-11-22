Defending champions France recorded a 4-1 victory against Australia in a group D 2022 FIFA World Cup fixture played on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.
Reactions as Mbappe and Giroud inspire France's comeback against Australia
Giroud ties Henry starts Golden boot chase, Mbappe answers critics as defending champions France comeback to beat Australia.
Recommended articles
Australia shocked France with an early goal when Craig Goodwin converted a cross by Mathew Leckie.
France did not panic as in the 27th minute were level when Adrien Rabiot headed in a cross by Theo Hernandez.
Rabiot was also the catalyst for the second goal by Olivier Giroud to put France ahead in the 32nd minute which they took to the halftime break.
In the 68th minute, Kylian Mbappe got on the scoresheet to score the third for France heading in a cross by Ousmane Dembele.
Mbappe also provided the fourth for Giroud as France wrapped up a comfortable victory at the Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.
Mbappe and Giroud trend as France breaks champions curse against Australia
The World Cup trend of the defending champions failing to win their first game of the tournament was vanquished by France against Australia.
Key to the victory were AC Milan striker Giroud and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe.
Mbappe one of the favorites to win the best player of the tournament started the campaign with a goal and an assist.
Giroud won the World Cup with France in 2018 but was set to deputize for Karim Benzema before injury ruled him out of the tournament in Qatar.
His two goals against Australia put him level with Thierry Henry as the all-time top scorer for France.
Check out the reactions to the performance by Giroud and Mbappe following their performance against Australia.
France will aim to book their place in the knockout stages against Denmark while Tunisia will aim to build on their draw when they face off against Australia as the next group pairings are scheduled for Saturday, November 26, 2022.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.
-
Reactions as Mbappe and Giroud inspire France's comeback against Australia
-
Qatar 2022: Why Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez must start for Argentina in their next game