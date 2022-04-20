Forsberg late header ends Awoniyi's DFB Pokal final dream with Union Berlin

Taiwo Awoniyi suffered heartbreak in the DFB Pokal semi-final after a late defeat for Union Berlin

Forsberg and Awoniyi
Nigeria's Taiwo Awoniyi and Union Berlin have crashed out of the DFB Pokal final after a 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig in the semi-final.

Leipzig came from behind to snatch a late win to book a ticket to the final of the German Cup.

Taiwo Awoniyi during the game against RB Leipzig.
Awoniyi featured for 77 minutes but couldn't find a goal despite managing four (4) attempts on goal in the game.

His teammate Sheraldo Becker gave the visitors a perfect start to the game when his 25th-minute strike put them 1-0 up at the break.

Berlin could have doubled their advantage just before the hour mark when the goal scorer on the night, Becker, set up his strike partner, Awoniyi, through on goal.

However, just at the critical moment, the 24-year-old lost his footing and the chance went begging.

The man who broke the hearts of Union Berlin fans, Emily Forsberg.
It'd be a chance they later regretted Leipzig equalised just after that through Andre Silva's well-taken penalty following a foul on Christopher Nkunku.

The hosts, Leipzig dominated the encounter and created the most chances but had to wait until second-half stoppage time to snatch the win.

With the game looking destined for extra time, a perfectly weighted cross from Benjamin Henrichs was finished in dramatic fashion when Emily Forsberg headed in to send Leipzig through to another DFB Pokal final.

Dejected Union Berlin players after the game.
Domenico Tedesco's men will now face Freiburg next month in the final of the competition.

