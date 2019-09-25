Former Super Eagles coach Samson Siasia has cried out over his mom who has been held hostage by kidnappers for 10 weeks.

Siasia’s mum Ogere Siasia and two others were abducted in July by unknown gunmen in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The coach's 76-year-old mother has now been in hostage for 10 weeks and the former Super Eagles midfielder has revealed that the police are no closer to finding her.

Siasia is now crying out to the government for help as police say they have not been able to track the kidnappers

"My great concern is that my mother is very sick; for someone who is unwell to be held against her will is not only callous but heartbreaking and sad,” Siasia told BBC Sport.

"What more can I do but plead for assistance from the government, police and my country that I served as a player and coach," the former Nantes midfielder added.

"My mother is seriously sick and this bothers me a lot. I don't know where or who to turn to at this point."

Broken

FSamson Siasia says he is broken as his sick mum is still being held hostage

This is the second time the 52-year-old coach has had to deal with this ordeal as his mum was first kidnapped in November 2015 before she her release, 12 days later.

The latest kidnap of his mother has left Siasia- who recently filed an appeal against a life ban by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent Ethics Committee- broken.

"I've not had a job for three years, battling with a Fifa ban appeal and to have my sick mother in the hands of kidnappers, I just feel extremely tired,” the Nigerian coach also said.

The Bayelsa State Police have said they are currently trying to rescue Siasia’s mother.