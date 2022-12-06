Calvin Bassey signed for Ajax last summer after having a brilliant period at Scottish club Rangers.
Former Southampton defender questions Calvin Bassey’s quality
Bassey signed for Rangers from Leicester city's academy, and he spent two seasons at Ibrox, where he was an integral part of the club's run in the Europa League, earning him a club record fee to the Dutch giants.
Bassey came into the Dutch side with the big boots of a slight Argentine defender to fill. Bassey was signed in anticipation of the sale of now Manchester United star Lisandro Martinez, and was expected to immediately or at least eventually replicate the defensive solidity, and ball playing ability in the left side of Ajax defensive formerly provided by Martinez.
Calvin Bassey struggles at Ajax
Bassey got a big move after showing stuff of quality in Rangers, but has since struggled to adapt in his new club, and we have already seen him struggle with new environment with the super eagles, where he struggled in his first game for Nigeria against Ghana, and had the nation questioning his abilities and inclusion in the squad.
Bassey has started 12 games for Ajax this season and he started in all the UCL games the Dutch club played this season, and we saw him look uncomfortable a lot, especially in the UCL where he was especially exposed against Napoli and Liverpool, leading to recent criticism from followers of the Dutch side.
Jos Hooiveld comments on Calvin Bassey
Jos Hooiveld played as a centre back for Southampton from 2011-2015, and was a journeyman for most of his career, playing for clubs like Celtic, ALK, Twenty, Norwich e.t.c, and was recently invited on a podcast to discuss Dutch performance in the world cup and the conversation quickly moved on to a discussion on Ajax and their season so far.
Calvin Bassey inevitably came up and Hooiveld had strong words to say on the Nigerian left Centre-back.
“Calvin Bassey makes a very grumpy impression on me. He has a nice play-in pass, but not great” Hooiveld claims
“Then you actually hope that he is very good at defending, just like Davinson Sánchez, but I also miss something there. He goes under it too often or gets in when it's not necessary. He's having a hard time."
Calvin Bassey would hope to show the quality we saw in him at Rangers upon the resumption of the Eredivisie.
