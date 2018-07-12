Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former Poland captain Brzeczek takes over as coach

Football Former Poland captain Brzeczek takes over as coach

Former Polish international Jerzy Brzeczek was appointed head coach of the national team, the country's football association announced on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Jerzy Brzeczek is stepping up from club football, taking over as Poland manager play

Jerzy Brzeczek is stepping up from club football, taking over as Poland manager

(AFP/File)

Former Polish international Jerzy Brzeczek was appointed head coach of the national team, the country's football association announced on Thursday.

The 47-year-old replaces Adam Nawalka, whose highly-fancied national squad were eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup in Russia.

Brzeczek was a midfielder who captained Poland, won 42 caps, scored four goals and was part of the team that were runners-up at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

He played for a string of Polish and Austrian clubs and had a stint with Maccabi Haifa in a 20-year career.

After retiring he became a coach and led Wisla Plock to a fifth-placed finish in the Polish league last season.

His first match will be away to Italy on September 7 in the new UEFA Nations League.

Nawalka has said he feels responsible for the World Cup disappointment and will stand down as Poland manager on July 30.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Liverpool have released their third strip for the new 2018/19 football season on Thursday, July 12
Liverpool Salah, Mane model 3rd strip for new season
By signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus have made a statement of intent in Serie A for the coming season
Football Juventus take aim at Europe's big guns with Ronaldo coup
Congolese international Prince Oniangue also played for Caen's youth teams as a child before switching to Rennes
Football Wolves sell midfielder Oniangue to French team Caen
Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says the group stage exit at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is still painful.
Leon Balogun Super Eagles defender says World Cup exit is still painful