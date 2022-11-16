Former Manchester United boss Rangnick not interested in Ronaldo's explosive attack on him

Ronaldo called out the German tactician during his trending interview on social media with Piers Morgan on Talk Tv made public on Tuesday.

In the interview, the Portuguese star questioned Rangnick's coaching ability and claimed that he had never heard about the Austrian boss before he arrived at Old Trafford.

"If you're not even a coach, how are you going to be the boss of Manchester United? I'd never even heard of him," Ronaldo stated in the interview.

Rangnick responds to Ronaldo

Following the comments from Ronaldo, the former United interim boss has now reacted to the bizarre claim.

Speaking on the attack, Rangnick didn't say much but chose to distance himself from all the drama.

"I'm the team boss of [the] Austria's national team, it's not my job to judge that. (It's) the job of Manchester United and the sports journalists," Rangnick told Kronen Zeitung via the Mirror.

Rangnick was appointed as Manchester United boss in December 2021 to May when he was replaced by new manager, Erik ten Hag at the club.

In the interview with Morgan, Ronaldo also stated that he doesn't respect the new boss and felt the club had betrayed him.

