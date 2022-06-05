UNL

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The German tactician struggled to perform while at Manchester United, losing eight and drawing seven of 29 games he managed.

Ralf Rangnick started life at Austria with a comfortable win over 2018 over 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia
Ralf Rangnick started life at Austria with a comfortable win over 2018 over 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia

Ralf Rangnick's tenure as the head coach of Austria's senior national team began with a stunning UEFA Nations League away victory over Croatia.

Recommended articles

Last season, the 63-year-old German tactician struggled as Manchester United's interim manager, missing out on Champions League qualification, and finishing the season without a trophy.

However, on Saturday he got off to a great start with Austria, thrashing the 2018 World Cup finalists 3-0 at the Stadion Gradski vrt in Osijek.

The comfortable victory was secured thanks to a first-half strike from Marko Arnautovic, and quick-fire second-half goals by Michael Gregoritsch, and Marcel Sabitzer.

ALSO READ: Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Why Jose Mourinho is the perfect fit for PSG

Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

With a magnificent 20-yard effort four minutes before the break, former West Ham forward Arnautovic currently at Bologna in Serie A, scored the first goal of the Rangnick era.

Marko Arnautovic opens the scoring for Austria
Marko Arnautovic opens the scoring for Austria AFP

Soon after halftime, Gregoritsch scored a first-time attempt from 12 yards, and three minutes later, Sabitzer added a beautiful third from 25 yards.

Croatia then called in Luka Modric, who had just won the Champions League with Real Madrid, however, it was too little too late.

Rangnick's role as Austria's boss comes on the back of their failure to qualify for this year's World Cup, losing in a play-off semi-final against Wales, and he couldn't have asked for a better start to his career.

Ralf Rangnick celebrates Austria win with his players
Ralf Rangnick celebrates Austria win with his players Getty Images

The 63-year-old has managed 11 different club sides during his career, but this is his first time guiding an international team.

In the other game in Group A1, the holders of the Nations League, France, were defeated 2-1 by Denmark.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Ralf Rangnick started life at Austria with a comfortable win over 2018 over 2018 World Cup runners up, Croatia

    Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

  • empty

    Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

  • Sadio Mane has overtaken Henri Camara to become Senegal’s highest-scoring Senegal player with 31 goals

    Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Recommended articles

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick off to flying start with Austria after 'suffering' at Manchester United

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Eagles spank Congo to take charge of Group G, AFCON2021 sensation Gambia record narrow win

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Bayern-linked Mane sends 'warning' to Liverpool, scores hat trick against Benin

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Lukwago's heroics not enough for Uganda as Belaili's brilliance caps off dominant Algeria win

Tevez’s retirement means Cristiano Ronaldo is the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL final

Tevez’s retirement means Cristiano Ronaldo is the last remaining starter from the 2008 UCL final

Super Eagles defender Balogun, linked to West London club after Rangers exit

Super Eagles defender Balogun, linked to West London club after Rangers exit

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Which kain nonsense!' - Reactions as Sadio Mane wages revealed amid potential Liverpool exit

Social media reactions to Sadio Mane's reported Liverpool wages
UCL FINAL

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Karim Benzema's goal was rightly ruled offside
UCL FINAL

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance [Photos]

Reactions as Camila Cabello shines with Zidane, Figo, Raul, Nadal and Ronaldinho in attendance
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Calamity Ekong, Maguire senior brother' - Reactions as Mexico humble Super Eagles in friendly game

Reactions as Mexico beat Super Eagles 2-1 in friendly game