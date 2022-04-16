Former Heartland forward Okwuchukwu Ezeh continues fine form in Turkey with a brace

Ezeh netted a first-half brace and was involved in another as Tuzlaspor thrashed Genclerbirligi 4-0 at home on Friday.

Both goals arrived in a blistering and ruthless first-half performance from the hosts who registered their second successive win.

The goals took his tally to three goals in the last two matches after he also scored in the 4-2 away win at Denizlispor last weekend.

Ahmet Yazar opened the floodgates in the 18th minute with an excellent chip before Ezeh capitalised on a sloppy mistake from the visitors to double their lead three minutes later.

The former Heartland forward was involved in the build-up to the third goal scored by Lamine Diack to make it 3-0 and put the game beyond the away side three minutes from the break.

However, in added time of the first half, there was still time for one more goal and that man again, Ezeh, completed the rout with his second of the game and a fourth for Tuzlaspor.

In the second half, the 24-year-old almost grabbed a hat-trick but watched in agony as his effort came off the post.

Genclerbirligi kept things tighter at the back in the second half, as Ezeh and Tuzlaspor failed to add to the scoreline.

With the goals, Ezeh has now scored five (5) goals and assisted two others in just nine (9) matches for Tuzlaspor, who he joined in the winter transfer window on loan from Adana Demirspor until the summer.