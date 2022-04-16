Former Heartland forward Okwuchukwu Ezeh continues fine form in Turkey with a brace

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Okwuchukwu Ezeh scored for the second consecutive game to inspire Tuzlaspor to another important win

The ruthless Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh celebrates one of his goals.
The ruthless Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh celebrates one of his goals.

Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh was at his imperious form again after scoring a brace for Turkish First League side, Tuzlaspor.

Recommended articles

Ezeh netted a first-half brace and was involved in another as Tuzlaspor thrashed Genclerbirligi 4-0 at home on Friday.

Both goals arrived in a blistering and ruthless first-half performance from the hosts who registered their second successive win.

The goals took his tally to three goals in the last two matches after he also scored in the 4-2 away win at Denizlispor last weekend.

Tuzlaspor players celebrate a goal.
Tuzlaspor players celebrate a goal. Pulse Nigeria

Ahmet Yazar opened the floodgates in the 18th minute with an excellent chip before Ezeh capitalised on a sloppy mistake from the visitors to double their lead three minutes later.

The former Heartland forward was involved in the build-up to the third goal scored by Lamine Diack to make it 3-0 and put the game beyond the away side three minutes from the break.

However, in added time of the first half, there was still time for one more goal and that man again, Ezeh, completed the rout with his second of the game and a fourth for Tuzlaspor.

In the second half, the 24-year-old almost grabbed a hat-trick but watched in agony as his effort came off the post.

More celebrations continued for Tuzlaspor in the dressing room after the game.
More celebrations continued for Tuzlaspor in the dressing room after the game. Pulse Nigeria

Genclerbirligi kept things tighter at the back in the second half, as Ezeh and Tuzlaspor failed to add to the scoreline.

With the goals, Ezeh has now scored five (5) goals and assisted two others in just nine (9) matches for Tuzlaspor, who he joined in the winter transfer window on loan from Adana Demirspor until the summer.

Ezeh and Tuzlaspor find themselves 10th on the table after the win on 41 points, three points above their defeated visitors, Genclerbirligi.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Samuel Kalu and William Troost-Ekong have played only three matches combined for Watford in 2022

    Roy Hodgson rules out Samuel Kalu, Troost-Ekong from Brentford clash

  • The ruthless Okwuchukwu Francis Ezeh celebrates one of his goals.

    Former Heartland forward Okwuchukwu Ezeh continues fine form in Turkey with a brace

  • Osimhen has scored 12 goals in the Serie A this season while Belotti has scored only five

    Napoli open to replacing Osimhen with 'free agent' Belotti

Recommended articles

Roy Hodgson rules out Samuel Kalu, Troost-Ekong from Brentford clash

Roy Hodgson rules out Samuel Kalu, Troost-Ekong from Brentford clash

Former Heartland forward Okwuchukwu Ezeh continues fine form in Turkey with a brace

Former Heartland forward Okwuchukwu Ezeh continues fine form in Turkey with a brace

Napoli open to replacing Osimhen with 'free agent' Belotti

Napoli open to replacing Osimhen with 'free agent' Belotti

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Injured Wilfred Ndidi shows off style with daughter

Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United training, untrue - Reports

Mason Greenwood's return to Manchester United training, untrue - Reports

A$AP Rocky's alleged infidelity on Rihanna is not new to football, meet 6 players who were caught cheating

A$AP Rocky's alleged infidelity on Rihanna is not new to football, meet 6 players who were caught cheating

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'So suddenly you know Dessers?' - Eguavoen blasted for congratulating Chukwueze, Iheanacho, other Nigerians in European semifinals

Samuel Chukwueze and Cyril Dessers both scored vital goals to help their clubs progress to this season's European semifinals
SUPER EAGLES

‘Feeling it’ - Balogun, Lookman celebrate European semi final spots

Balogun and Lookman excited as Leicester City, Rangers book semifinal spots

Good Friday: 7 footballers who echoed Christ's passion with their tattoos

7 footballers who echoed Christ's passion with their tattoos

'I feel more Italian' - Destiny Udogie dumps Nigeria to represent the Azzurri [Video]

Destiny Udogie has decided to represent Italy instead of the Super Eagles of Nigeria

Super Eagles of Nigeria to play Ecuador in New Jersey

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face Ecuador in a friendly fixture
UCL

Bayern coach Nagelsmann receiving death threats after Chukwueze's Champions League winner for Villarreal

Julian Nagelsmann

Why ex-Burnley coach Sean Dyche is the right man for the Super Eagles

Sean Dyche is the perfect man for the Super Eagles

Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Lookman and Ndidi among Super Eagles stars who could miss Nigeria's match against Mexico

Super Eagles stars in danger of missing out on the friendly clash with Mexico