Forgotten Super Eagles star shut out as AC Milan begin title defence with a win

Success, who scored twice in Udinese's Coppa Italia win last weekend, played for 67 minutes but fired blanks as Milan picked up the three points.

Milan overcome a slow start

It was Udinese that started brightly, though, as Rodrigo Becão finished off a ball from Gerard Deulofeu in the second minute. However, Stefano Pioli's men bounced back nine minutes later via a penalty from Theo Hernandez before Ante Rebic put them ahead in the 15th minute.

But Udinese would not give easily, and they restored parity on the stroke of half-time through a header from Adam Masina. Both sides went into the break with the scores levelled, but it took Milan just seconds after the restart for them to retake the lid.

Rebic's brace seals Milan win

Brahim Diaz capitalised on a defensive error from Udinese defenders to tap home from close range. The scorer then turned provider as he set up Rebic, who slid home for Milan's fourth in the 68th minute.

Milan went in search of more goals, with Pioli bringing on their summer signing Charles De Ketelaere. However, they could not add to their four goals. Not that it mattered, though, as they sent out a message to the rest of their rivals.